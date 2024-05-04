Watch more of our videos on Shots!

RSPCA Sheffield, Blue Cross, and Sheffield City Council Stray Kennels are looking after 15 adoptable dogs altogether.

10 of them, who are pictured on the shelters’ websites, are shown below, including fluffy Alma and lots of other one- to two-year-old pups.

Bagheera, at the council kennels, has an especially sad backstory.

He was found tied up and abandoned, with gaping wounds from dog bites. Despite this, he was completely well-behaved to the then-strangers from the kennel who brought him to the shelter and tended to his injuries.

Whatever you are hoping for from your animal companion, the characters below can provide it - they have a variety of ages, temperaments, activity levels, and needs - and their forever homes must be out there somewhere.

Have a look through the gallery below to see if you could look after one of these lovely dogs.