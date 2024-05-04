Adopt a Dog Sheffield: 10 pups at RSPCA, Blue Cross and more including stray sadly found with "gaping wounds"

The sweet pup was “emaciated” and tragically had “gaping wounds to his neck, presumably punctures from dog bites”.
By Chloe Aslett
Published 4th May 2024, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

RSPCA Sheffield, Blue Cross, and Sheffield City Council Stray Kennels are looking after 15 adoptable dogs altogether.

10 of them, who are pictured on the shelters’ websites, are shown below, including fluffy Alma and lots of other one- to two-year-old pups.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bagheera, at the council kennels, has an especially sad backstory.

He was found tied up and abandoned, with gaping wounds from dog bites. Despite this, he was completely well-behaved to the then-strangers from the kennel who brought him to the shelter and tended to his injuries.

Subscribe to The Star’s free newsletter

Whatever you are hoping for from your animal companion, the characters below can provide it - they have a variety of ages, temperaments, activity levels, and needs - and their forever homes must be out there somewhere.

Have a look through the gallery below to see if you could look after one of these lovely dogs.

For more information, or to register your interest, contact the relevant kennel via their website: RSPCA, Blue Cross, or Sheffield City Council.

Related topics:RSPCASheffield City CouncilDogs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.