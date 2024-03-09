We hadn't realised how passionate Sheffield was about a good quality hair salon until recently.

On Tuesday, we asked our readers on Facebook what the best hair salon in Sheffield is and we were blown away by the response.

In 24 hours, the post received over 1,300 comments. There were absolutely loads of suggestions, with a whole load of independent stylists and salons getting mentions.

We did our best to sort through them, but it took a while! Below, you can find nine of the salons we saw getting the most mentions amongst the comments.

See if your go to made the list...

Funky Divas Salon, Crystal Peaks Funky Divas salon in Crystal Peaks had multiple recommendations, as did the business' Hillsborough branch.

Eden Hair Tucked away under the Common Room on Division Street, readers said Eden Hair was "100 per cent the best".

Revive Hair & Beauty Revive is one of two salons that we literally lost count of how many readers recommended it. A firm favourite.

Taylor's Taylor's on East Road popped up a few times with our readers as well.