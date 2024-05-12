9 incredible rooftop bars & outdoor areas to enjoy this spring & summer in Sheffield

By Sarah Marshall
Published 12th May 2024, 07:03 BST

There are a number of incredible Sheffield rooftop bars and outdoor terraces, in which to soak up the sun.

If you’re looking for something to elevate your Sheffield drinking experience, taking things up a level by visiting a rooftop bar or unique outdoor terrace might be just the thing for you.

With an extremely long and wet winter finally behind us, the time has finally come to enjoy some sunshine.

And what better way to enjoy the sunshine and a nice tipple than with a visit to a Sheffield rooftop bar - showcasing some of the city’s incredible views - or unique outdoor areas?

Scroll through our list, and see if you can find somewhere new to try out.

1. Sheffield rooftop bars and outdoor terraces

The Furnace has a large outdoor seating area perfect for enjoying the sunshine. Located close to The Light Cinema, the place is perfect for a pre-film meal, or post-movie drink.

2. The Furnace, Sheffield city centre

Based at the Kelham Island container complex, Decks describes itself as the 'OG Ibiza terrace bar' and is always a popular spot, especially when the sun's out. Pictured is the Steel Yard container complex at Kelham Island

3. Decks at Steel Yard, Kelham Island

Kelu, which means sky in Sardinian dialect, is a luxurious ‘sunset bar’ serving cocktails and food for customers who can also enjoy views over the city. The owners of family-run Sardinian restaurant Domo, which opened about three years ago and has since become one of the most popular eateries in Kelham Island, are behind the venue.

4. Kelu, Kelham Island

