9 amazing autumnal pictures of Sheffield taken by The Star's readers

Finn Smith
By Finn Smith

Senior Reporter

Published 27th Oct 2025, 09:54 GMT

Our talented readers have submitted a number of incredible pictures over the past week.

From stunning shots of nature, to pictures of loveable pets, Star readers have shared their autumnal shots with us.

Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

With autumn in full swing, and golden leaves covering the ground as a hint of frost begins appearing on the grass, people have really managed to capture the changing mood of Sheffield’s wildlife and natural environments.

So take a look below at these brilliant images.

Every Sunday we ask readers to submit pictures that they’ve taken through our Facebook page - please share yours.

Take a look at these incredible pictures sent in from Star readers last week

1. The Star - Readers' Pictures

Take a look at these incredible pictures sent in from Star readers last week | Submit

Photo Sales
From Kezz To

2. The Star - Readers' Pictures

From Kezz To | Submit

Photo Sales
From Kezz To

3. The Star - Readers' Pictures

From Kezz To | Submit

Photo Sales
From Paul Hinch

4. The Star - Readers' Pictures

From Paul Hinch | Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NaturePetsSheffieldTalent
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice