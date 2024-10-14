8 futuristic images of how Sheffield Wednesday's ground could look in 10 years, according to AI

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 14th Oct 2024, 07:05 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium is one of the most famous in England.

Hillsborough has hosted World Cup matches and European Championship games, as well as many FA Cup semi finals over the years, before you even get into the Owls’ own games over the decades.

It has changed over the years, not least the club’s famous Kop. But what will the football ground in S6 be like in 10 years time?

Will it be expanded at some point in the future? We don’t know.

But just for a bit of fun, we asked AI how it thought Hillsborough could evolve, by asking the question of what the stadium would look like in 2034.

Some of the suggestions it came back with were pretty radical - have a look at the gallery below.

The tools we used were NightCafe.and MagicHour

These pictures show how AI thinks Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium (main picture here) could look in 2034

1. Hillsborough now and 2034

These pictures show how AI thinks Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium (main picture here) could look in 2034 | Google / Night Cafe / Magic Hour Photo: Google / Night Cafe / Magic Hour

Owls fans at the turnstiles in one of the AI's predictions for how Hillsborough will look in 2034

2. Fans at the turnstiles

Owls fans at the turnstiles in one of the AI's predictions for how Hillsborough will look in 2034 | Night Cafe Photo: NightCafe

A statue of an owl in front of the stadium in 2034, in an picture from an AI prediction

3. Owl

A statue of an owl in front of the stadium in 2034, in an picture from an AI prediction | Night Cafe Photo: Night Cafe

A few of Hillsborough from the air, in a picture showing how AI thinks Wednesday's ground will look in 2034

4. From the air

A few of Hillsborough from the air, in a picture showing how AI thinks Wednesday's ground will look in 2034 | Night Cafe Photo: Night Cafe

