Hillsborough has hosted World Cup matches and European Championship games, as well as many FA Cup semi finals over the years, before you even get into the Owls’ own games over the decades.

It has changed over the years, not least the club’s famous Kop. But what will the football ground in S6 be like in 10 years time?

Will it be expanded at some point in the future? We don’t know.

But just for a bit of fun, we asked AI how it thought Hillsborough could evolve, by asking the question of what the stadium would look like in 2034.

Some of the suggestions it came back with were pretty radical - have a look at the gallery below.

The tools we used were NightCafe.and MagicHour

1 . Hillsborough now and 2034 These pictures show how AI thinks Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium (main picture here) could look in 2034 | Google / Night Cafe / Magic Hour Photo: Google / Night Cafe / Magic Hour Photo Sales

2 . Fans at the turnstiles Owls fans at the turnstiles in one of the AI's predictions for how Hillsborough will look in 2034 | Night Cafe Photo: NightCafe Photo Sales

3 . Owl A statue of an owl in front of the stadium in 2034, in an picture from an AI prediction | Night Cafe Photo: Night Cafe Photo Sales