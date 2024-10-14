Hillsborough has hosted World Cup matches and European Championship games, as well as many FA Cup semi finals over the years, before you even get into the Owls’ own games over the decades.
It has changed over the years, not least the club’s famous Kop. But what will the football ground in S6 be like in 10 years time?
Will it be expanded at some point in the future? We don’t know.
But just for a bit of fun, we asked AI how it thought Hillsborough could evolve, by asking the question of what the stadium would look like in 2034.
Some of the suggestions it came back with were pretty radical - have a look at the gallery below.
The tools we used were NightCafe.and MagicHour
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.