8 futuristic images of how Sheffield United's ground could look in 10 years, according to AI

By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 5th Oct 2024, 07:00 GMT

There is a lot of talk about a Sheffield United take over in recent weeks.

But would a new owner want to make changes to Sheffield United’s famous Bramall Lane stadium? In 2017 there were plans which looked to expand the ground.

So will Bramall Lane ever be expanded? We don’t know.

But the ground has changed massively over the years, having once even had a cricket pavilion there.

So for a bit of fun, we asked AI what a new Bramall Lane could look like, by asking the question what the stadium would look like in 2034.

Some of the suggestions it came back with were pretty radical - have a look at the gallery below.

The tools we used were NightCafe.and MagicHour

This picture shows how Bramall Lane looks as it is now, in 2024.

1. Bramall Lane now

This picture shows how Bramall Lane looks as it is now, in 2024. Photo: Google

This was one way that Bramall Lane could appear in 2034 according the the AI site Night Cafe

2. Futuristic

This was one way that Bramall Lane could appear in 2034 according the the AI site Night Cafe

This vision of Bramall Lane looks very different to the Blades current stadium

3. Transformed

This vision of Bramall Lane looks very different to the Blades current stadium

This AI version of how Bramall Lane could look in the future is dominated by red brick

4. Red brick frontage

This AI version of how Bramall Lane could look in the future is dominated by red brick

