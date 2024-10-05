But would a new owner want to make changes to Sheffield United’s famous Bramall Lane stadium? In 2017 there were plans which looked to expand the ground.

So will Bramall Lane ever be expanded? We don’t know.

But the ground has changed massively over the years, having once even had a cricket pavilion there.

So for a bit of fun, we asked AI what a new Bramall Lane could look like, by asking the question what the stadium would look like in 2034.

Some of the suggestions it came back with were pretty radical - have a look at the gallery below.

The tools we used were NightCafe.and MagicHour

1 . Bramall Lane now This picture shows how Bramall Lane looks as it is now, in 2024.

2 . Futuristic This was one way that Bramall Lane could appear in 2034 according the the AI site Night Cafe

3 . Transformed This vision of Bramall Lane looks very different to the Blades current stadium