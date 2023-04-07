News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
10 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
12 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
13 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
13 hours ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
15 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care

8 family-friendly Sheffield pubs with outdoor play areas for kids

Children are always welcome at these family-friendly Sheffield pubs, making them perfect for the Easter holidays.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:27 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

From Stannington to Beighton, there are plenty of Sheffield pubs with great facilities for children, where you can relax over a drink while the kids entertain themselves in a safe and fun environment. We’ve picked out several of our favourite Sheffield pubs with outdoor spaces and play areas. We have also included a Google review from a customer udnerneath each picture.

There are plenty of good pubs with children’s play areas in the city.

1. Pubs with play areas

There are plenty of good pubs with children’s play areas in the city.

Photo Sales
"Great family pub. Hungry horse. Great for kids with outdoor play area.”

2. Hardy Pick, Broadfield Close

"Great family pub. Hungry horse. Great for kids with outdoor play area.”

Photo Sales
“Its nice to be able to sit out in the sun, kids can play in the play area and parents can relax with them safely in view and a drink in hand.”

3. Rose and Crown, Stannington

“Its nice to be able to sit out in the sun, kids can play in the play area and parents can relax with them safely in view and a drink in hand.”

Photo Sales
“They always have live entertainment outside cocktails and play area.”

4. Malin Bridge Inn, Malin bridge

“They always have live entertainment outside cocktails and play area.”

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SheffieldPubsGoogle