8 family-friendly Sheffield pubs with outdoor play areas for kids
Children are always welcome at these family-friendly Sheffield pubs, making them perfect for the Easter holidays.
From Stannington to Beighton, there are plenty of Sheffield pubs with great facilities for children, where you can relax over a drink while the kids entertain themselves in a safe and fun environment. We’ve picked out several of our favourite Sheffield pubs with outdoor spaces and play areas. We have also included a Google review from a customer udnerneath each picture.
