7 ways to deal with unwanted Christmas gifts

Many of us have received a gift that wasn't quite what we wanted, this guide gives advise on what to do with those presents we wish weren't under the Christmas tree.

The money saving specialists behind PromotionalCodes.org.uk have revealed seven ways to deal with unwelcome Christmas gifts, rather than needlessly throwing stuff in the bin.

Most Brits will receive at least one gift they dislike this year, but many will find it difficult to pluck up the courage to ask for a receipt, so getting a full refund, vouchers or substitute item isn’t an option.

But now experts have revealed what else can be done with the festive gifts that Brits really didn’t want to receive.

Darren Williams of PromotionalCodes.org.uk said: “Most of us know the feeling of forcing a false grin when unwrapping a present we don’t need, want or like.

“It might be irrelevant to personal interests, the wrong size, a duplicate item or simply inappropriate.

“But whatever the circumstances, nobody wants to hurt their friends or family by being unappreciative.

“You can’t simply look a gift-giver in the eye, telling them their present is rubbish and shamefully hand it back to them.

“Many Brits feel it’s just as rude and awkward to ask for the receipt, because we all know what that means.

“And tossing something in the trash unused, or allowing anything to be forgotten about in a damp loft for decades, would be simply stupid.

“So our waste saving researchers have revealed seven other options for dealing with unwanted presents this Christmas.”

1. Sell it online

Even if the gift isn’t luckily wrapped with a returns receipt, Brits can still convert the undesired present into cash to spend on a more sought-after item.

Use a popular online auction site, a used item re-sale mobile app, or any of the major social media platforms to turn unwanted gifts into money.

2. Re-gift it

Employ caution, but if the gift is unopened in its original packaging and would be perfect for someone else, there’s no shame in quickly re-wrapping it or saving it for their birthday.

This year’s unwanted Christmas gifts could also be great for next year’s office secret Santa or used as prizes for any competitions.

3. Donate it

Charity shops on the local high street welcome being given a range of unwanted Christmas presents every year to benefit their causes.

Parish churches may also accept generous donations, whilst food banks and shelters could make use of unwanted edible gifts or clothing.

4. Sell it face to face

Using discretion to avoid offending the original purchaser, ask around friends, family and colleagues to see if there is any interest in the unused item.

If someone does want to buy it, offer them below the recommended retail price so everyone’s a winner.

5. Repurpose it

Finding any alternative use for an unwelcome festive gift is a great way to stop it going to waste.

For example, disliked clothing could still be worn as pyjamas or random junk could be used for arts and crafts.

6. Give it away

It the item to be gotten rid of is smaller, generic or simply not special enough to be a present, find another friend or relative to give it to.

Simply tell them that it’s an unwanted gift that can’t be resold, which they could make more use of.

7. Keep it

Hanging on to an unwanted Christmas present might allow time for the recipient’s opinion of it to change.

The item could also be worth something in the future, particularly if it’s well branded or high quality and saved in good conditions.