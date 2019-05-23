7 of the most impressive garden mazes to get lost in around the UK
The UK is full of beautiful places to explore outdoors, but if you are keen to take on an adventure a little more out of the ordinary, these impressive mazes provide the perfect challenge.
By Claire Schofield
Thursday, 23 May, 2019, 14:30
Full of twists and turns, Quid Corner have put together a list of the best giant garden mazes around the UK which are sure to provide hours of entertainment. Could you find your way out of these?