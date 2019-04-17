400-year-old former Sheffield pub goes up for sale

A 400-year-old former Sheffield pub with its own cinema room has gone up for sale.

The detached cottage in Nether Edge, is said by estate agents to date back to 1605 and to have been used as The Roadside Inn during the 1940s.

38 Cherry Tree Road in Sheffield, which is on the market with an asking price of 615,000 (pic: Yopa)

Information on Sheffield Council’s picture archives suggests there was a house on the site in 1615 but the current property may have been built in 1635.

It states the building on Cherry Tree Road was formerly known as Cherrytree House and became the Bowling Green Inn during the 1800s, before falling into disrepair and later being restored.

The cottage has a large garden and its own cinema room (pic: Yopa)

The four-bedroom property on Cherry Tree Road, which is on the market with Yopa, will set you back a cool £615,000.

According to the listing, features include a generous garden, double garage, stone fireplace and original timber beams.

