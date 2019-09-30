Restaurants in Sheffield

The 26 best and worst Sheffield restaurants for food hygiene inspected in August

The Food Standards Agency has inspected 26 Sheffield businesses in August and rated them on their hygiene.

By Dan Windham
Monday, 30th September 2019, 12:40 pm

Every business that deals with food is inspected by the agency and given a hygiene score. These are on a scale from ‘0’ at the bottom, which means that urgent improvement is necessary, to ‘5’ at the top, which means that the business was found to have ‘very good’ hygiene standards. These are the 26 Sheffield restaurants inspected in August.

1. Urban Choola

842 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8TD - 5 stars

2. Lavang

478-480 Fulwood Road, Sheffield, S103QD - 4 stars

3. The Bloomery

The Place, Nile Street, Sheffield, S10 2PN

4. The York

243-247 Fulwood Road, Sheffield, S103BA - 5 stars

