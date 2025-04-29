A mini-heatwave has brought a hot and sunny springtime week to Sheffield - what better time to visit one of the city's many fantastic beer gardens?
From tucked away spots like the Riverside and the Gardener’s Rest in the city centre, to private back-of-the-pub seating like the Malin Bridge Inn, to all the way out to the countryside for breathtaking view like The Old Horns in High Bradfield, it’s a good time to retreat to the nearest picnic table and enjoy a rest.
Whether you're looking to soak up some sunshine, let the children burn off energy or find a quirky riverside pub in the city centre, there's something for everyone.
We've put together a list of some of the best pubs with beer gardens in Sheffield, based on recommendations by The Star’s readers.
It's not all about the views, or the location, with the quality of the food and beer, and the atmosphere, also proving big factors for readers when choosing their favourite beer gardens.
How many of these beer gardens have you visited, and do you think there are any not on our list which we should have included?
