A mini-heatwave has brought a hot and sunny springtime week to Sheffield - what better time to visit one of the city's many fantastic beer gardens?

From tucked away spots like the Riverside and the Gardener’s Rest in the city centre, to private back-of-the-pub seating like the Malin Bridge Inn, to all the way out to the countryside for breathtaking view like The Old Horns in High Bradfield, it’s a good time to retreat to the nearest picnic table and enjoy a rest.

Whether you're looking to soak up some sunshine, let the children burn off energy or find a quirky riverside pub in the city centre, there's something for everyone.

We've put together a list of some of the best pubs with beer gardens in Sheffield, based on recommendations by The Star’s readers.

It's not all about the views, or the location, with the quality of the food and beer , and the atmosphere, also proving big factors for readers when choosing their favourite beer gardens.

How many of these beer gardens have you visited, and do you think there are any not on our list which we should have included?

Admiral Rodney, Loxley The Admiral Rodney pub, overlooking Sheffield's Loxley Valley, has a beer garden with views to die for. Lee Fraser called it a 'beautiful place', while Carla Barton-Pretswell said 'I absolutely love this place'.

The Riverside, Kelham Island The Riverside pub in Kelham Island has plenty of fans thanks to its great spot overlooking the River Don.

The Fat Cat, Kelham Island The Fat Cat, on Alma Street, is a Sheffield institution with a quirky beer garden loved by many. Mike Legat gave it a thumbs up for the beer-related memorabilia on the walls.

The Rivelin, Stannington From its vantage point high on a hillside, The Rivelin, at the junction of Roscoe Bank and Tofts Lane, offers splendid rural views from its beer garden. Cal James called it 'divine'.