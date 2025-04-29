Fancy a walk round a scenic park, with plenty to do while you’re there? have some of the best places for just that.

A mini heatwave has come to the UK and Sheffield is set to enjoy temperatures of up to 26C by Friday.

It may not last until the weekend, however, when it could drop back down to 16C.

All the more reason to make the most of it while the warm weather is here - sunset is now arriving at 8.30pm , after all.

We have put together some great parks which you can find in Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster, many of them boasting not just beautiful scenery for a walk, but also other exciting activities while you’re there.

Playgrounds and parks are some of the best – and cheapest – ways to while away an hour or two.

We have included sites from all across South Yorkshire in the list.

Take a look at the gallery below and see how many you have been to.

1 . Weston Park Weston Park, on Western Bank, is home to Sheffield's main city museum, as well as sprawling gardens, tennis courts, and a duck pond. Photo: Tony Johnson, National World | National World

2 . Millhouses Park Millhouses Park boast a boating lake as well as playgrounds, climbing Wall, water play area, and skate park. There is also a cafe and tennis courts at the facility near Abbeydale Road. | Scott Merrylees

3 . Rivelin Valley Park Rivelin Valley Park, next to Rivelin Valley Road, has a water play area, as well as a full playground and a cafe. It is next to a public footpath along the Rivelin Valley. Photo: Google | Google

4 . Graves Park One of Sheffield's biggest parks with sprawling land, Graves Park is also home to a city farm, as well as sports pitches, playgrounds and a lake. Its cafe recently reopened. | Google