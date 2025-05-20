15 magical places that prove Sheffield is one of the UK's most beautiful cities

The city is packed with natural beauty and historic charm, and we have listed 15 of the spots that showcase the city at its finest. From peaceful parks to rugged Pennine countryside, there’s something for everyone.

Some of those places in the list are on the edge of The city, where sprawling natural beauty takes hold as Sheffield merges with the Peak District. Others are in the heart of the city centre.

Whether you’re after history, wildlife, or just a beautiful walk, these destinations highlight the very best of Sheffield — rich in scenery, full of character, and perfect for day trips or long weekends.

1 . The Botanical Gardens The Botanical Gardens on Clarkehouse Road, Broomhall, has sprawling grounds filled with plants and flowers, and even glasshouses full of varieties of trees and plants from all around the world. Make sure you leave before the gates are locked.

2 . Whinfell Quarry Gardens Whinfell Quarry is an early 20th century ornamental garden in Whirlow, Sheffield, built in an old quarry, it contains rare trees and a limestone rock garden designed by horticulturist and plant collector Clarence Elliott. Little known, but much-loved, it is the epitome of a hidden gem.

3 . Wincobank Hill The Day Out With The Kids website praises Wincobank Hill for its superb views and heathland, woodland and open ground offering plenty of space for the kids to run about and ramble. Originally an Iron Age hill fort, many other historic features have been found in the woodland and various downloadable guides provide loads of interesting information about the woodland, hill and the fort.