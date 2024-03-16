14 of the friendliest pubs and bars in Sheffield - according to Google reviews

The Steel City is home to a vast array of friendly pubs.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 17th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

Sheffield is known for its great pubs & warm and welcoming people.

And here are 14 of the highest-rated 'friendly' pubs and bars in the city, according to reviews posted by punters on Google.

The hostelries included within our list are ranked in no particular order.

All are rated between 4 and 5 stars and the word ‘friendly’ is mentioned by customers in the reviews.

1. Friendly Sheffield pubs

What people said: "The atmosphere at the Old Queen's Head is wonderfully cosy with friendly people." Google rating out of 5: 4.5 from 929 reviews

2. Old Queens Head, 40 Pond Hill, Sheffield S1 2BG

What people said: "Nice vibrant pub. Very friendly staff, drinks and food good value for money." Google rating out of 5: 4.2 from 1,901 reviews

3. Bungalows and Bears, Old Fire Station, 50 Division St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 4GF

What people said: "Fantastic classic traditional pub with a brilliant selection of beers and sold at very reasonable prices. Friendly staff peeps, too." Google rating out of 5: 4.5 from 1,698 reviews

4. Rutland Arms, 86 Brown St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2BS

