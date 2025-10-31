The Spooky haunted Halloween display on Adkins Road S5

13 frightening photos of your costumes and decorations in Sheffield ahead of Halloween night 2025

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2025, 13:03 GMT

Sheffield is in for a hair-raising night if these costumes are out on the streets trick-or-treating tonight.

From a little Wednesday Adams with the boots to match, to creepy clowns carrying the iconic single red balloon, Sheffield has some fantastic costumes ready for fright night.

The Star asked readers to share photos ahead of the big night, and got a great response.

Among them were not one but two terrific renditions of Winnifred the Witch from Hocus Pocus and one properly-frightening mask of the demon Nun from The Conjuring.

See our gallery below for a 13 terrific costumes and decorated houses ready to haunt the streets tonight, and message The Star with your photos from tonight on our Facebook page here.

Here are 13 frightening photos from The Star's readers of their costumes and decorations ahead of Halloween 2025.

1. 13 frightening photos for Halloween 2025

Here are 13 frightening photos from The Star's readers of their costumes and decorations ahead of Halloween 2025. | Various, see story

A smashing group effort here by Caz-Chris Rogers, who shared this image of "Our Family as the Stompin Zombie bikers."

2. Stompin' Zombie Bikers

A smashing group effort here by Caz-Chris Rogers, who shared this image of "Our Family as the Stompin Zombie bikers." | Caz-Chris Rogers

Jane Moss shared this fab family photo of "Grandad, nanan, daughter and granddaughter" as the cast of Hocus Pocus.

3. I put a spell on you

Jane Moss shared this fab family photo of "Grandad, nanan, daughter and granddaughter" as the cast of Hocus Pocus. | Jane Moss

Chantelle Kara Martin shared this photo of a little one with two admirably done pumpkins and a solid decorating all ready for the big night.

4. Ready for the night

Chantelle Kara Martin shared this photo of a little one with two admirably done pumpkins and a solid decorating all ready for the big night. | Chantelle Kara Martin

