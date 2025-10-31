From a little Wednesday Adams with the boots to match, to creepy clowns carrying the iconic single red balloon, Sheffield has some fantastic costumes ready for fright night.
The Star asked readers to share photos ahead of the big night, and got a great response.
Among them were not one but two terrific renditions of Winnifred the Witch from Hocus Pocus and one properly-frightening mask of the demon Nun from The Conjuring.
See our gallery below for a 13 terrific costumes and decorated houses ready to haunt the streets tonight, and message The Star with your photos from tonight on our Facebook page here.