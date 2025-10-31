From a little Wednesday Adams with the boots to match, to creepy clowns carrying the iconic single red balloon, Sheffield has some fantastic costumes ready for fright night.

The Star asked readers to share photos ahead of the big night, and got a great response.

Among them were not one but two terrific renditions of Winnifred the Witch from Hocus Pocus and one properly-frightening mask of the demon Nun from The Conjuring.

See our gallery below for a 13 terrific costumes and decorated houses ready to haunt the streets tonight, and message The Star with your photos from tonight on our Facebook page here.

1 . 13 frightening photos for Halloween 2025 Here are 13 frightening photos from The Star's readers of their costumes and decorations ahead of Halloween 2025. | Various, see story

2 . Stompin' Zombie Bikers A smashing group effort here by Caz-Chris Rogers, who shared this image of "Our Family as the Stompin Zombie bikers." | Caz-Chris Rogers

3 . I put a spell on you Jane Moss shared this fab family photo of "Grandad, nanan, daughter and granddaughter" as the cast of Hocus Pocus. | Jane Moss

4 . Ready for the night Chantelle Kara Martin shared this photo of a little one with two admirably done pumpkins and a solid decorating all ready for the big night. | Chantelle Kara Martin