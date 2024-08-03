11 signs that someone is not a true Sheffielder

Or to rejig an Arctic Monkeys line from their song Fake Tales of San Francisco, how can you tell if someone from San Francisco is only pretending that they’re from Hunter’s Bar?
Well, Sheffield is a big city, with many visitors coming for city breaks, business trips or for big events.
All of this means that it’s by no means certain that everyone you see on our streets is an out and out native of the city.
We have put together a list of 11 ways that you can perhaps tell that someone is not a true Sheffielder.
How many of these tests would you pass?