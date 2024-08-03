11 signs that someone is not a true Sheffielder

Or to rejig an Arctic Monkeys line from their song Fake Tales of San Francisco, how can you tell if someone from San Francisco is only pretending that they’re from Hunter’s Bar?

Well, Sheffield is a big city, with many visitors coming for city breaks, business trips or for big events.

All of this means that it’s by no means certain that everyone you see on our streets is an out and out native of the city.

We have put together a list of 11 ways that you can perhaps tell that someone is not a true Sheffielder.

How many of these tests would you pass?

1 . They're not a Blades or Owls fan Unlike most cities or towns, you've got a choice of two football teams to support in Sheffield, and most people in the city opt for one or the other. | Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2 . They speak highly of Leeds You seldom hear people from Sheffield praising Leeds, as the rival Yorkshire city. Photo: James Hardisty, National World | National World Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . They cook with Worcestershire Sauce While many people outside the city use Worcestershire Sauce with their food, the tradition is Sheffield is to use the popular local product Henderson's Relish Photo: JPImedia Photo Sales

4 . They struggle with hill starts Built on some of the steepest hills in Sheffield,p every driver soon masters the art of the hill start. If you struggle with them, it could be a sign you're not a local. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales