From John Burkhill's Magic Million to a Dronfield mum needed a rare cancer treatment in Germany, Sheffielders are quick to help a good cause.

In the modern age, when a tragedy strikes or when a good person is taken too soon, online fundraisers often spring up to help families in their hour of need.

Some are set up in hope, such as when £60,000 was donated in the space of a week to help mum Amy Smith afford immunotherapy in Germany on the chance it could save her life.

More recently, more than £25,000 has been donated to help 23-year-old Olivia Corbiere and her family. The young woman suffered a horror ski accident that saw her placed in a coma. Now, her family report she is awake, making a dramatic rebound.

There have also been acts of solidarity, such as the tens of thousands raised in memory of five-year-old Sunderland AFC fan Bradley Lowery in response to a SWFC fan's sick taunt using the young lad's picture at a match last year.

Here are 11 of the biggest, most successful, or most touching fundraising stories to receive a public online fundraiser in the recent years in Sheffield.

1 . Sam Hardwick - SWFC fans help family be at side of Sheffield postal worker injured in germany Sam Hardwick,a postal worker from from Sheffield, was placed in a medically induced coma in Hamburg, Germany following an accident whilst travelling in October 2023. Sheffield Wednesdays FC's official X account called for fans' support for a GoFundMe so his family could join him Germany. With an initial goal of £5,000, wellwishers raised a total of £8,985. The last update was on November 4 that reported Sam was out of his coma and was fighting like "an absolute warrior." - https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/people/sam-hardwick-sheffield-wednesday-urged-fans-to-support-gofundme-for-local-lad-hospitalised-in-germany-4375645 Photo Sales

2 . Olivia Corbiere - Sheffield readers gripped by story of horror ski accident raise £25,000 Olivia Corbiere, 23, from Aston, slipped into a coma and was in a critical condition a horrific skiing accident in Bulgaria on March 17, 2024. Sheffield readers were gripped by her story in recent weeks and raised more than £25,000 so her family could be at her side. This week (March 26), her family were "buzzing" to announce Liv had taken a turn for the better and is now awake, breathing by herself and communicating in nods to her nurses. - https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/people/olivia-corbiere-aston-sheffield-rotherham-family-buzzing-after-latest-update-on-ski-crash-victims-rollercoaster-recovery-4568749 Photo: Olivia Corbiere Photo Sales

3 . Leah Walton - friend of Jude Mellon-Jameson raises £25k Leah Walton, from Sheffield, has raised a total of £25,000 for charity in just two years in memory of Jude Mellon-Jameson, the little boy of former Owls goalkeeper Arron Jameson and who passed away aged 5 last September from neuroblastoma. £10,000 of this amount was raised in just five months for The Children Hospital's Charity through her JustGiving page. Dad Craig, aged 50, said: "She's such a kind, generous kid. She never stops, she’s absolutely crackers." - justgiving.com/page/leahwalton21012 Photo Sales