Tattoo shops near me: The 11 highest-rated studios in Sheffield according to Google reviews

Here are just a few of the studios you could try if you were looking to get a tattoo.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 25th Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT

Tattoos can mean different things to different people.

They can mark a special moment, showcase a special passion, or celebrate a special person in a permenant form which you can carry with you forever more.

When they mean so much to you, you want to make sure the artist knows what they are doing - we have all seen videos of bad tattoos online.

Sheffield has dozens of incredibly talented artists who put their all into every job they are asked to do.

Here are 11 of the best tattoo studios in Sheffield, according to Google reviews.

1. Everblack Tattoo Company

Everblack Tattoo Company, on Kelham Island, holds a rating of 5.0 out of 5.0 on Google Reviews based on 261 reviews.

2. Fates & Fury Tattoo

Fate & Fury Tattoo, on Glossop Road, holds a rating of 5.0 out of 5.0 on 48 reviews. Photo: Google

3. Big Smile Tattoo

Big Smile Tattoo, on Burton Road, has a 5.0 out of 5.0 rating from 51 reviews. Photo: Google

4. Feline Tattoo Studio

Feline Tattoo Studio, on Hickmott Road, has a 5.0 out of 5.0 rating on 217 reviews. Photo: Google

