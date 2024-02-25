Tattoos can mean different things to different people.

They can mark a special moment, showcase a special passion, or celebrate a special person in a permenant form which you can carry with you forever more.

When they mean so much to you, you want to make sure the artist knows what they are doing - we have all seen videos of bad tattoos online.

Sheffield has dozens of incredibly talented artists who put their all into every job they are asked to do.

Here are 11 of the best tattoo studios in Sheffield, according to Google reviews.

Everblack Tattoo Company Everblack Tattoo Company, on Kelham Island, holds a rating of 5.0 out of 5.0 on Google Reviews based on 261 reviews.

Fates & Fury Tattoo Fate & Fury Tattoo, on Glossop Road, holds a rating of 5.0 out of 5.0 on 48 reviews.

Big Smile Tattoo Big Smile Tattoo, on Burton Road, has a 5.0 out of 5.0 rating from 51 reviews.

Feline Tattoo Studio Feline Tattoo Studio, on Hickmott Road, has a 5.0 out of 5.0 rating on 217 reviews.