Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield inspires some strong feelings and profound tributes in the hearts of its visitors - for better or worse.

For example, born-and-bred musician Richard Hawley once lauded the Steel City as "a really romantic place," with praises for its people's "great sense of humour."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then again, the one and only George Orwell called it a contender for "the ugliest town in the Old World," and had a lot to say about 'the smell.'