10 witty quotes about Sheffield: How artists and poets have skewered the Steel City across history

From a loving tribute by Richard Hawley to an utter skewering by George Orwell.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 24th Feb 2024, 05:00 GMT
Sheffield inspires some strong feelings and profound tributes in the hearts of its visitors - for better or worse.

For example, born-and-bred musician Richard Hawley once lauded the Steel City as "a really romantic place," with praises for its people's "great sense of humour."

Then again, the one and only George Orwell called it a contender for "the ugliest town in the Old World," and had a lot to say about 'the smell.'

These are 10 of the funniest, most charming or slightly cheeky phrases ever coined with the Steel City at heart.

