10,000 hours of hard volunteer work at Wentworth Woodhouse rewarded

Hardworking volunteers for the Grade I listed Wentworth Woodhouse were given a prosseco picnic party in its grand private gardens by the home’s Preservation Trust – to say “Thank you”.

A special ‘thank you note’ to the volunteers of 2018 was etched onto a slate destined for the roof of the mansion.

Pictured are (from left) Sarah McLeod, CEO of WWPT presenting a ‘thank you’ sponsored roof slate to volunteers Lisa Guy and Tilly Poskitt during National Volunteers Week to mark the massive contribution 113 volunteers have made at Wentworth Woodhouse since the Trust took over in 2017.

Its 113 volunteers have freely given around 10,000 hours of their time and talents to the Trust since it took over the magnificent Grade 1 listed house and its stable block, riding school and gardens in March 2017.

In the last five months alone, 6,446 hours were clocked up – on all manner of tasks.

Volunteers co-ordinator, Alison Constantine, said: “Volunteers undertake a vast range of roles, including gardening in our fabulous historic gardens and housekeeping to keep the enormous house clean and tidy.

“We also couldn’t do without those who work front of house to offer a warm welcome to our visitors, including our oldest volunteer of 82, and others who act as house chaperones to keep an eye on over-enthusiastic TV and movie crews and actors filming at the house.”