Sheffield’s Women of Steel were immortalised in 2016 with the unveiling of a bronze sculpture outside the City Hall. We have the Sheffield Walk of Fame, dozens of murals on our walls, and plaques in a number of special places - but what we as a city need is a few more statues for our brightest and best.
As part of the #LoveYour campaign, The Star asked readers who from our city deserves a statue.
From top athletes to a world-changing metallurgist and a few incomparable charity megastars, see our gallery below for the names of those who you said have made a mark on history that deserves to be remembered.
1. 'Captain' Tobias Weller
‘Captain’ Tobias Weller is the courageous 13-year-old Sheffield boy living with cerebral palsy and autism who has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity. The Beauchief youngster was inspired by Captain Tom during the lockdown and has made headlines repeatedly in recent years for tackling endurance challenges on his walking frame and has to date raised over £168,000. His awards to date include the British Citizen Youth Award and is the youngest person to receive the British Empire Medal. | Joe Giddens/PA Wire Photo: Joe Giddens
2. Sheffield's three time world champion, Jessica Ennis-Hill
Jessica Ennis-Hill DBE is Sheffield's-own 2012 heptathlon gold medal winner, three time world champion and one of Britain's greatest ever athletes. Now a broadcaster, entrepreneur and philanthropist, it's important to remember her roots - competitions at Don Valley Stadium and the City of Sheffield & Dearne athletic club. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire. Photo: Owen Humphreys
Brendan Ingle MBE was the much-loved boxing legend, whose gym in Wincobank has produced a string of world champions including Prince Naseem Hamed and Kell Brook. He passed away in 2018 aged 77, and is remembered for his work to improve the lives of Sheffield's youth. | Brendan Ingle, the Boxing Legend Photo: Submitted
4. Harry Brearley, the Father of Stainless Steel
This was a common nomination when The Star asked readers who they wanted to see memorialised. Harry Brearley was the founding father who discovered stainless steel in 1913 and revolutionised the metal industry in Sheffield and around the world. This plaque of Mr Brearley is at Blackmore Street, Attercliffe, and there are many places a statue could go, such as where he used to work at Portland Works in Highfield. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Roger Nadal
