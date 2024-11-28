4 . Harry Brearley, the Father of Stainless Steel

This was a common nomination when The Star asked readers who they wanted to see memorialised. Harry Brearley was the founding father who discovered stainless steel in 1913 and revolutionised the metal industry in Sheffield and around the world. This plaque of Mr Brearley is at Blackmore Street, Attercliffe, and there are many places a statue could go, such as where he used to work at Portland Works in Highfield. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Roger Nadal