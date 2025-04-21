Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major company is expanding its recruitment drive by offering another six apprenticeship opportunities this year.

Sheffield Forgemasters already had plans to recruit 21 apprentices in 2025, as the company drives forward a £900 million investment to build a new 13,000 tonne Forging Line and a 30,000 m2, state-of-the-art machining facility.

The opportunities available to young talent are just in manufacturing though, as those wishing to join Ministry of Defence (MoD) owned company - which is involved in steel production for defense, marine and energy production purposes - can also find options for working in finance and sales.

Successful applicants will get to join an award-winning apprenticeship scheme at the Brightside Lane-based steel manufacturer.

Sheffield Forgemasters, one of the city's biggest steel manufacturers, is expanding its recruitment drive with six new apprenticeship places up for grabs. | Sheffield Forgemasters

Emily Baldwin, people development advisor – early careers at Sheffield Forgemasters, said: “This year’s early careers vacancies have been unique and we are able to offer some new opportunities.

“These include a trainee shot blaster, and an apprentice welder in our foundry department, which both close for applications on April 27.

“We are also going to be expanding our graduate programme with two more roles, one in continuous improvement, and the other in finance.

“Further to these, a sales degree apprenticeship will also be going live in the next few weeks.

“We have had an amazing uptake so far for our apprenticeship and trainee positions and we urge any prospective applicants for the new positions to keep an eye on our careers page and apply as soon as they are able.”

