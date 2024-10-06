Sheffield Christmas jobs: Nine of the best seasonal roles including Santa, Meadowhall and Boots
Christmas is such a busy time companies often have to take on staff to keep up with demand - temporarily.
This year dozens are already on offer in retail and hospitality, from shop assistant, to delivery driver to chef.
Flexibility around hours is often required, but many come with perks such as a discount on products, which could be handy in the season of giving.
Boots
Boots is recruiting temporary Christmas shop assistants at its Crystal Peaks Retail Park store now.
Shifts may include weekends and you must be able to work Christmas and New Year bank holidays. No wage is advertised. Staff get a discount.
Meadowhall
CCS@Meadowhall needs a cleaner for the Christmas period. It pays £12.03-an-hour and includes early mornings and some weekends.
The job includes cleaning malls, toilets and the Oasis.
Christmas Market
O'Donnell Moonshine is hiring people to work selling liqueur on a stall at the Christmas market in Sheffield. The pay is £12.50-an-hour (estimated).
They say: ‘Earn a competitive wage with uncapped commission while working in one of the most exciting seasonal roles available’.
Part-time and full-time available.
Jeweller
Warren James at Meadowhall Retail Park needs a Christmas temporary sales advisor and is paying up to £12-an-hour.
They say: ‘Warren James is on the lookout for a retail sales advisor - someone who loves wearing and promoting our jewellery with a desire to drive sales and increase our brand awareness’.
Homesense at TK Maxx
Homesense in TK Maxx at St James Retail Park in Norton needs a sales assistant for Christmas.
The estimated pay is £10.23-12.59 per hour.
White Stuff
This clothes shop at Meadowhall needs a seasonal sales assistant eight hours-a-week. No wage is given.
They say: ‘With all the excitement this time of the year brings and the wonderful celebrations our customers shop for, it can get really busy in our shops, so we're seeking someone who can bring their own sparkle to our teams and make this Christmas unforgettable’.
Santa
Sheffield Garden Centre is looking for a Santa, part-time.
The minimum salary is £25,000 and the maximum is £50,000, according to the Glassdoor recruitment website.
Requirements include the ability to ‘laugh in a jolly way’. Experience in drama or playing Santa is desirable.
They say: ‘From the moment you step into the suit you will become Santa himself. asking children about their Christmas list, you'll have the confidence to spread happiness and fulfil the imagination of children of all ages’.
Perks include parking.
Christmas Actor
CAST Academy wants actors for the Clifton Christmas Adventure at Doncaster Road, Rotherham. No pay is given, it will be ‘discussed upon selection’.
It involves rehearsals followed by performances throughout December.
They say: ‘We are seeking enthusiastic, talented, and energetic actors to join our Clifton Christmas Adventure for an immersive, pantomime-style Christmas performance’.
This job ends on Christmas eve, no pay is advertised. It involves helping customers discover and buy wines, beers and spirits they will love this Christmas, ten hours per week.
