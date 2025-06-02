This nostalgic photo gallery showcases rare and retro images from the 1960s, 70s, 80s, and 90s, capturing the ever-changing face of this bustling high street through decades of transformation.

Originally known as Sheffield Moor, the street was later renamed South Street, before eventually becoming The Moor to avoid confusion with another South Street elsewhere in the city.

Over the years, it has grown into a central retail hub, home to many British and international high street names.

From household favourites like Woolworths in the past, to current giants such as Next, H&M, New Look, River Island, Sports Direct, Primark, Atkinsons, JD Sports, and Sainsbury’s - The Moor has remained at the heart of Sheffield shopping.

A major milestone in its development came in 1979, when The Moor was pedestrianised, creating a more accessible space for shoppers.

The former roadway has since been repurposed for market stalls, adding a vibrant atmosphere to the area.

This spirit of local enterprise continues in the Moor Market, an indoor market space housing over 180 stalls run by local traders.

In recent years, regeneration projects have breathed new life into the area, including the opening of the new Moor Market and further retail developments, reaffirming The Moor’s role as a key destination in Sheffield’s city centre.

These photos tell the story of a street that has continually reinvented itself, while remaining a constant in the lives of Sheffield residents.

1 . 1970s shops The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in 1971, including G.A. Dunn and Co mens outfitters, Mothercare, March the Tailor; Halfords, John Collier tailors, Cavendish Furnishing Stores and Lloyds Bank. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers | Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Busking on The Moor A woman stops to throw some money into a guitar case as buskers entertain shoppers on The Moor in Sheffield city centre in 1990. Photo: Picture Sheffield | Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . Christmas shopping Christmas shopping at the outdoor market on The Moor, Sheffield City Centre, in 1980. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales