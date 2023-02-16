News you can trust since 1887
Valley Centertainment Sheffield: 18 great photos showing good times at leisure complex in 90s and noughties

It’s hard to believe but it’s 25 years since Valley Centertainment opened in Sheffield.

By Robert Cumber
1 hour ago

The leisure complex in Attercliffe has proved a bit hit with punters since welcoming its first customers in 1998, hosting film premieres, celebrity visits and countless great nights out over the years, as these fantastic retro photos show. Valley Centertainment, which has its own tram stop, is home to attractions including a Cineworld cinema, Hollywood Bowl and Laser Quest, plus restaurants including Bella Italia and Miller & Carter.

These retro photos capture happy times at the leisure park during its early years, including a popular talent contest, and feature some of the lost restaurants and nightspots, such as the fondly remembered Club Wow.

1. Party atmosphere

The crowd at Brannigans Bar in Valley Centertainment, Sheffield, cheer on Stars in their Eyes-style talent contest winners Ray Drury (Joe Cocker) and Debra Porter (Jennifer Warnes) in 2000

Photo: Steve Ellis

2. Club Wow

Manager Bill Muirhead at Club Wow in Valley Centertainment, Sheffield, in 1998

Photo: Roger Nadal

3. Comic Relief

Sheffield Eagles players teamed up with members of staff at Frankie and Benny's restaurant, in Valley Centertainment, Sheffield, to serve the customers for Comic Relief. Some of the players are pictured here with Frankie and Benny's employee Jude Flatley

Photo: Waistell

4. Anyone lost these?

Manager Andy Flanagan with bras left behind at Brannigans bar in Valley Centertainment, Sheffield, in July 2003

Photo: Roger Nadal

