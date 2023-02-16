Valley Centertainment Sheffield: 18 great photos showing good times at leisure complex in 90s and noughties
It’s hard to believe but it’s 25 years since Valley Centertainment opened in Sheffield.
The leisure complex in Attercliffe has proved a bit hit with punters since welcoming its first customers in 1998, hosting film premieres, celebrity visits and countless great nights out over the years, as these fantastic retro photos show. Valley Centertainment, which has its own tram stop, is home to attractions including a Cineworld cinema, Hollywood Bowl and Laser Quest, plus restaurants including Bella Italia and Miller & Carter.
These retro photos capture happy times at the leisure park during its early years, including a popular talent contest, and feature some of the lost restaurants and nightspots, such as the fondly remembered Club Wow.