Norfolk Street decorated for Queen Victoria's visit, 1897. Ref no: S01563
Unique pictures reveal how life on this Sheffield city centre street has changed over the years

These pictures from the Sheffield Archives show the life of Norfolk Street in the city centre, which has seen huge changes in its time.

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 1:50 pm

The city centre street takes its name from the Duke of Norfolk, who had big interests in the city, and runs from the town hall to Arundel Gate. Buildings around the Brown Bear pub date to the 18th century. The Upper Chapel is one of several that once existed on the street, including the Nether Chapel, and Victoria Hall, featured in these pictures, still survives.

Thorntons had their first Chocolate Kabin on the street and famous cutlery manufacturer Joseph Rodgers once had a prestigious showroom on part of the road that would have stretched past Arundel Gate.

These pictures are available online at picturesheffield.com

1. Early cinema

The Tivoli Cinema, Norfolk Street, showing The Kid, starring Charlie Chaplin, 1921. Ref no: v00238

2. Pageant hopefuls

Entrants for auditions at Nether Chapel, Norfolk Street for the 1948 Sheffield Pageant of Production, an event promoting the city's steel history. Ref no: S03126

3. Dawn of modern era

Workers laying telephone cables in 1887 on Norfolk Street, seen here from Norfolk Row. Ref no: s18330

4. Open-top bus

An open top, double-decker Straker-Squire bus, c. 1900. Ref no: s16131

