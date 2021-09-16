The city centre street takes its name from the Duke of Norfolk, who had big interests in the city, and runs from the town hall to Arundel Gate. Buildings around the Brown Bear pub date to the 18th century. The Upper Chapel is one of several that once existed on the street, including the Nether Chapel, and Victoria Hall, featured in these pictures, still survives.
Thorntons had their first Chocolate Kabin on the street and famous cutlery manufacturer Joseph Rodgers once had a prestigious showroom on part of the road that would have stretched past Arundel Gate.
