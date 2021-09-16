The city centre street takes its name from the Duke of Norfolk, who had big interests in the city, and runs from the town hall to Arundel Gate. Buildings around the Brown Bear pub date to the 18th century. The Upper Chapel is one of several that once existed on the street, including the Nether Chapel, and Victoria Hall, featured in these pictures, still survives.

Thorntons had their first Chocolate Kabin on the street and famous cutlery manufacturer Joseph Rodgers once had a prestigious showroom on part of the road that would have stretched past Arundel Gate.

1. Early cinema The Tivoli Cinema, Norfolk Street, showing The Kid, starring Charlie Chaplin, 1921. Ref no: v00238 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2. Pageant hopefuls Entrants for auditions at Nether Chapel, Norfolk Street for the 1948 Sheffield Pageant of Production, an event promoting the city's steel history. Ref no: S03126 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3. Dawn of modern era Workers laying telephone cables in 1887 on Norfolk Street, seen here from Norfolk Row. Ref no: s18330 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

4. Open-top bus An open top, double-decker Straker-Squire bus, c. 1900. Ref no: s16131 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales