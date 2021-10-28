Whether you like pepperoni or you’re more of a meat feast or double cheese kind of person see who you can spot over the years.
1. Italian Week
Pictured at Sir Harold Jackson school, Bradway Drive, Sheffield, in 1997 where pupils made Pizzas as part of their Italian Week at the school. Seen is Nicholas Myers 9, and Yasmine Akhavan 10 with pizzas.
Photo: Waistell
2. Pizza Express
Pictured in 1997 at the Pizza Express, Devonshire Street, Sheffield, where Chef Barney Sewell and Waiter Matt Fawcett are seen in the restaurant.
Photo: Waistell
3. Deep Pan Pizza Restaurant
Pictured at the Deep Pan Pizza Restaurant, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, where winners in the Design a Dream House competition received their awards and a meal at the restaurant in 1999. The competition was run by Civil Engineering company Anthony Hunt Associates. Seen is Catherine Hodson who presented the prizes with the Linners LtoR,
Photo: Waistell
4. The pit stop
Pictured at Myers Grove school, STannington, Sheffield, where the Lord and Lady Mayoress of Sheffield Coun and Mrs Trevor and Margaret officially launched the school's new fast food restaurant called The Pit Stop in 1999. Seen is the Lord Mayor as he cuts the first Pizza with him LtoR is Pam Lawson the cook supervisor, and Cristine Arthur.
Photo: Waistell