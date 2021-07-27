Tokyo 2020: 15 pictures of Sheffield's Olympic stars who have made us all proud down the years

Here we look back to Sheffield Olympic greats such as Jessica Ennis and Seb Coe and the region’s other stars, such as Peter Elliott and Dorothy Hyman, plus some of the Olympians who have visited the city over the years.
Sheffield is home to the English Institute of Sport and Ponds Forge is a base for many elite swimmers and divers, so the city will have a role to play in lots of Olympic stories.
1. Generation gains
Three generations of local eminent athletes launched an Olympic Youth Performance programme at the Yorkshire AAA Championships at the Dorothy Hyman Stadium in Cudworth, Barnsley in 2006. Pictured are runner Peter Elliott, who won Olympic silver for the 1500 metres in 1988, 1960 Olympics silver 100-metre runner Dorothy Hyman, who also won Olympic bronze twice, and Jessica Ennis
Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Inspirational duo
Jessica Ennis-Hill joins fellow Sheffielder Tobias Weller, who has cerebral palsy and autism, on his challenge to run a marathon in the street near his home, using a race runner. Tobias was inspired by Captain Tom Moore to complete his first marathon on his daily walks during lockdown. As a result, he was nicknamed Captain Tobias
Photo: Danny Lawson/PA
3. Golden boy
London 2012 Olympics chairman Lord Coe holds aloft the Olympic Flame, the new golden torch carried by the 8,000 runners on the London 2012 torch relay, at St Pancras Station in London. Seb, from Sheffield, won gold in the 1500 metres at Moscow in 1980 and Los Angeles in 1984 and silver in the 800 metres race at both championships.
Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA
4. 'Our golden boy'
Sebastian Coe is mobbed by fans and neighbours as he displays his Olympic gold medal outside his home in Sheffield on August 3, 1980
Photo: PA