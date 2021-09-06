Then and now: Sheffield’s Ponds Forge replaced this once popular swimming venue
Sheffield City centre has undergone many changes over the years, and we’ve discovered then and now pictures showing what was in the area before Ponds Forge Leisure Centre.
Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Leisure Centre is known for its Olympic-sized swimming pool and for hosting national diving championships, but what occupied the area before it opened?
The leisure centre opened in 1991 as a venue for the Summer Universiade, which the city hosted that year and sits near the site of a former swimming venue that was once thriving before its demolition.
Sheaf Valley baths was an extremely popular swimming bath in Sheffield city centre and received praise for its ‘Top Splash’ diving board, which was packed most weekends, with youngsters launching themselves off into the water.
It opened in 1972 and featured a painted mural by now disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris.
It was closed in January 1991 and was replaced by the brand new Ponds Forge leisure centre.