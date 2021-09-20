Then and now pictures show the transformation of Sheffield’s Park Hill flats

Sheffield’s Park Hill flats, known as the ‘streets in the sky’ have undergone many changes since they were constructed back in 1961.

Back in the day, the site was made up of flats and maisonettes, as well as pubs and shops that were easily accessible to the residents who lived there making it an ideal place to live.

However, after a decade of decline the community spirit eroded away due to the area becoming a hotspot for crime and drug use meaning residents no longer wanted to live there.

The flats at Park Hill were left boarded up for many years. Picture: Chris Etchells

This caused the shops to close and the majority of flats were boarded up.

There was eventually hope for the grade ll listed structure when a part-privatisation scheme by the developer Urban Splash was developed in partnership with English Heritage to turn the flats into upmarket apartments, business units and social housing.

These pictures show how the flats have been revived.