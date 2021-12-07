Then and now - how Sheffield's famous banqueting venue Baldwin's Omega site has changed over the years

Known affectionately as Mr B or The Big ’Un, David Baldwin and his wife Pauline took over the white-painted hacienda-style building in 1980.

His catering background included running the Angler’s Rest at Bamford and the Hillsborough Suite at Sheffield Wednesday. David and Pauline acted on a hunch that Sheffield needed a top class banqueting venue and were proved right.

In its heyday, the Omega was constantly busy earning a reputation not just for the quality of its food but its ability to guarantee diners a lively night out at the numerous events it hosted.

But times changed and they were hit by the decline in office parties as companies cut back on entertaining. Mr Baldwin died in his sleep at home in Dore last year, aged 80.

The site is now home to a new housing development.

Pictures have recently been revealed showing the Chelsea Heights show home, which is in the Berkeley Place block of the development on Brincliffe Hill, Brincliffe.

This is Berkeley Place on the site of the former Baldwin's Omega on Brincliffe Hill, Brincliffe.

It is being marketed by Blenheim Park Estates which says there are 21 luxury two and three bedroomed apartments within the Berkeley Place and Strathmore Place buildings.