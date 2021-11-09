We’re looking back in pictures at the world-famous theatre as it prepares to celebrate its half century in November. The current show at the Crucible is the excellent Typical Girls, inspired by the music of punk band The Slits. Box office: www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
1. Life off Mars
John Simm rehearsing for Hamlet at the Crucible in September 2010
Photo: n/a
2. Wire reunion
Former co-stars of The Wire, Clarke Peters and Dominic West, co-starring in Othello at the Crucible in 2011
Photo: Sheffield Theatres
3. Roman drama
Samuel West as Brutus and Chipo Chung as his wife Portia in a 2017 Crucible production of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar. Samuel is a former artistic director at Sheffield Theatres
Photo: JOHAN PERSSON
4. Cockney knees-up
Jemima Rooper and Daniel Crossley in Me and My Girl at The Crucible Theatre in December 2010
Photo: Roger Nadal