The York Realist, directed by Sheffield Theatres artistic director Robert Hastie, was seen at both the Donmar Warehouse in London and at the Sheffield Crucible in 2018

The stars who have appeared at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre - including Victoria Wood, John Simm, Kenneth Branagh and Dominic West

Victoria Wood, John Simm, Kenneth Branagh, Dominic West – so many brilliant and famous faces have trodden the boards at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield over its 50-year history, as these pictures show.

By Julia Armstrong
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 10:00 am

We’re looking back in pictures at the world-famous theatre as it prepares to celebrate its half century in November. The current show at the Crucible is the excellent Typical Girls, inspired by the music of punk band The Slits. Box office: www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

1. Life off Mars

John Simm rehearsing for Hamlet at the Crucible in September 2010

2. Wire reunion

Former co-stars of The Wire, Clarke Peters and Dominic West, co-starring in Othello at the Crucible in 2011

3. Roman drama

Samuel West as Brutus and Chipo Chung as his wife Portia in a 2017 Crucible production of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar. Samuel is a former artistic director at Sheffield Theatres

4. Cockney knees-up

Jemima Rooper and Daniel Crossley in Me and My Girl at The Crucible Theatre in December 2010

