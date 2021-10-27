Looking back at Damon's restaurant in Sheffield
The Scarsdale Hundred: 7 pictures to take you back in time to Sheffield's famous Damon's restaurant which is about to become a Wetherspoons

As pub chain Wetherspoons are about to start work on the former Damon’s restaurant in Beighton, Sheffield, we look to the popular eating place in pictures.

By Julia Armstrong
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 4:14 pm

JD Wetherspoon say that work is set to start on the building on Sevenairs Road near Crystal Peaks shopping centre on August 2, with an opening date of November 16. It will be called the the Scarsdale Hundred, which refers to a Saxon name for the area.

Changes to the building include moving the front canopy in order to create an outdoor seating area and garden. Permission has also been given for a drive-through Taco Bell Mexican takeaway on part of the car park.

Damon’s was a busy American-style diner but it closed in November 2019 after 25 years in business. The company’s plans for the building were held up when some of the proposed changes to the building that were rejected by the city council had to be ruled on at appeal by a planning inspector.

1. Welcoming sign

The Damon's restaurant, pictured in January 2014

Photo: Sarah Washbourn

2. Nineties dining

How Damon's Restaurant looked inside in July 1999

Photo: Submitted

3. Popular place

Another view inside Damon's Restaurant from July 1999

Photo: Submitted

4. Part of the team

Pictured at Damon's in Ap[il 1999 are Lee Foulston, Karen Stephenson and Neil Smith

Photo: Barry Richardson

