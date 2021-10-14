Take a look at these spook-tactular Halloween pictures in Sheffield from over the years

Here are some retro pictures of Sheffield's Halloween celebrations. Can you spot yourself?
By Kian Rains
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 12:30 pm

In a couple of weeks the city’s residents will be trick-or-treating, carving jack-o-lanterns, donning costumes and eating sweet treats.

With Halloween just around the corner, we have dug out some pictures of spooky festivities around Sheffield over the years.

1. Witch trio

Left to Right: Louisa Pye, Tarah Siddons, and Annie Scott dressed as witches for Fright Night in Sheffield City Centre.

Photo: Steve Ellis

2. Skull masks

Joseph Ward and Bradley Banks enjoying the 2001 Fright Night in the city

Photo: Mike Waistell

3. Fright Night fun

Left to Right: Christine Beech, Alison Parsons, Margaret Crook, and 82 year old Thomas Martin dressed up for Fright Night in Sheffield City Centre

Photo: Steve Ellis

4. Pumpkins

Principal markets officer Andrew Chappell with some pumpkins, at the South Yorkshire Fresh Produce and Flower Centre, Sheffield. 29 October 2002

Photo: Roger Nadal

