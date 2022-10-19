Stunning pictures reveal drowned Peak District villages submerged to create Ladybower Reservoir
A giant new reservoir could be built in the Peak District if plans get the go-ahead.
Severn Trent Water has drawn up £300m plans to double the capacity of Ladybower, Derwent and Howden reservoirs and two schemes have been put forward – creating a fourth reservoir on the moors above Howden or higher dams downstream of existing structures, which would be submerged as the waters rose.
The existing dams were built between 1901 and 1945, drowning the villages of Ashopton and Derwent.
We have delved into our archives to look back at the forgotten villages which show what the villages people called home looked like before the water came.
Page 1 of 4