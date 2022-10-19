News you can trust since 1887
Residents of the now submerged Ashopton village turned out for this photograph in 1912, many of them in their Sunday best
Stunning pictures reveal drowned Peak District villages submerged to create Ladybower Reservoir

A giant new reservoir could be built in the Peak District if plans get the go-ahead.

By Lucy Ball
35 minutes ago

Severn Trent Water has drawn up £300m plans to double the capacity of Ladybower, Derwent and Howden reservoirs and two schemes have been put forward – creating a fourth reservoir on the moors above Howden or higher dams downstream of existing structures, which would be submerged as the waters rose.

The existing dams were built between 1901 and 1945, drowning the villages of Ashopton and Derwent.

We have delved into our archives to look back at the forgotten villages which show what the villages people called home looked like before the water came.

1. Last bus

Picture shows the last bus to Ashopton Village before the village was flooded to make way for the Ladybower Reservoir in the early 1940's

Photo: Nancy Fielder

2. The Old Toll House

The Old Toll House, Ashopton, Derbyshire

Photo: Julia Armstrong

3. Village view

Village and river, Ashopton, Derbyshire

Photo: Julia Armstrong

4. Crook Hill

Ashopton from Crook Hill - site of the new viaduct 1939

Photo: Julia Armstrong

