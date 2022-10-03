News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
A number of killers are due for release back onto the streets over the next few years
A number of killers are due for release back onto the streets over the next few years

South Yorkshire killers who could all be released back onto our streets within the next 10 years

They are responsible for some of the most shocking crimes in Sheffield and South Yorkshire over the past two decades, but some of these killers could be back on the streets in the not too distant future.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 10:00 am

From underworld executions to gang wars and sickening premeditated murders, how many of these shocking crimes do you remember?

1. Levan Menzies

Levan Menzies was jailed for 20 years for his part in the murder of Tarek Chaiboub, who was shot outside a barber shop in Burngreave in July 2008. He could be out in 2028.

Photo: South Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

2. Danny Hockenhull

Danny Hockenhull, pictured, and Curtis Goring, of Firth Park, were convicted of murdering their lifelong friend Brett Blake from Longley. The court heard he was stabbed in a premeditated attack at the Uniq nightclub in 2008. Both men will be eligible for parole in 2030.

Photo: South Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

3. Andrew Hill

Andrew Hill was jailed for 17 years in 2010 for the murder of Dr Colin Shawcross in Aston. The court heard how Hill bludgeoned the doctor to death with a pickaxe handle over an affair Dr Shawcross had with his wife. He is due for release from prison in 2027.

Photo: South Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

4. Danial Thompson

Daniel Thompson murdered Barnsley man Shane Collier in 2002 and was jailed for 28 years. He buried Mr Collier's remains on remote Cumbria moorland. The picture shows search teams looking for the victim's body.

Photo: PA

Photo Sales
South YorkshireSheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 2