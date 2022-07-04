Sheffield's Cliffhanger Festival: Can you spot yourself in these retro pictures from years gone by?

Cliffhanger Festival is one of the UK's largest outdoor pursuits events.

By Errol Edwards
Monday, 4th July 2022, 3:56 pm

The festival is a high octane event and comes to Sheffield annually and is hosted by the organisations that runs the British Bouldering Championships.

Every summer the Peace Gardens, Barkers Pool, Millennium Square and other areas are transformed to accommodate high adrenaline sports, such as assault courses, zip lines and orienteering to parkour, skateboarding and mountain bike demos.

There are also numerous trade stalls, live music and bars.

Cycling agility course, Cliffhanger outdoor festival, Millhouses Park, 03/07/2011

Climbing enthusiasts from near and far will also gather Devonshire Green for the headline events too.

The festival will return this year on August 27 and 28, and to get you excited for attending the event this week we are taking a look back to when the festival came to Millhouses Park in 2011.

Do you remember it , did you try out any of the adrenaline pumping teasers?

Can you spot anyone you know in these pictures?

Enjoying the big slide in Millhouses Park
Competition climbing wall, Cliffhanger outdoor festival, Millhouses Park
Bouldering showcase, Cliffhanger outdoor festival, Millhouses Park
Participants try the climbing tower in Millhouses Park.
testing balancing skils , Cliffhanger outdoor festival, Millhouses Park
Windbuggy stall, Cliffhanger outdoor festival, Millhouses Park
A test of balance over the over the River Sheaf in Millhouses Park
Canoeing trials, Cliffhanger outdoor festival, Millhouses Park
