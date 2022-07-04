Sheffield's Cliffhanger Festival: Can you spot yourself in these retro pictures from years gone by?

The festival is a high octane event and comes to Sheffield annually and is hosted by the organisations that runs the British Bouldering Championships.

Every summer the Peace Gardens, Barkers Pool, Millennium Square and other areas are transformed to accommodate high adrenaline sports, such as assault courses, zip lines and orienteering to parkour, skateboarding and mountain bike demos.

There are also numerous trade stalls, live music and bars.

Cycling agility course, Cliffhanger outdoor festival, Millhouses Park, 03/07/2011

The festival will return this year on August 27 and 28, and to get you excited for attending the event this week we are taking a look back to when the festival came to Millhouses Park in 2011.

Can you spot anyone you know in these pictures?

Enjoying the big slide in Millhouses Park

Competition climbing wall, Cliffhanger outdoor festival, Millhouses Park

Bouldering showcase, Cliffhanger outdoor festival, Millhouses Park

Participants try the climbing tower in Millhouses Park.

testing balancing skils , Cliffhanger outdoor festival, Millhouses Park

Windbuggy stall, Cliffhanger outdoor festival, Millhouses Park

A test of balance over the over the River Sheaf in Millhouses Park