Sheffield snow: 13 great retro photos showing Sheffield glistening in the snow over the years
Sheffield had its first dusting of snow this winter in the run up to the festive season Christmas, but to the dismay of many it came just a little bit too early and the city missed out on a magical white Christmas this year.
By Robert Cumber
4 minutes ago
But we’ve taken a look through the archives to bring you these atmospheric photos of Sheffield looking pretty in the snow over the years.
All the photos are courtesy of Picture Sheffield: https://www.picturesheffield.com/.
Page 1 of 4