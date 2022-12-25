News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield snow: 13 great retro photos showing Sheffield glistening in the snow over the years

Sheffield had its first dusting of snow this winter in the run up to the festive season Christmas, but to the dismay of many it came just a little bit too early and the city missed out on a magical white Christmas this year.

By Robert Cumber
4 minutes ago

But we’ve taken a look through the archives to bring you these atmospheric photos of Sheffield looking pretty in the snow over the years.

All the photos are courtesy of Picture Sheffield: https://www.picturesheffield.com/.

1. Whirlow Brook Park

Whirlow Brook Park on Ecclesall Road South, Sheffield, in the snow in 2013

Photo: Pete Evans/Picture Sheffield

2. Church in the snow

St. Mary C. of E. Church on Church Street, Ecclesfield, Sheffield, in the snow in 1985

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd/Picture Sheffield

3. Bowstring Bridge

Snow on Bowstring Bridge, looking towards Commercial Street, in Sheffield city centre

Photo: Mr. Peter Marshall/Picture Sheffield

4. Cemetery in the snow

Woodhouse Cemetery on Stradbroke Road, Woodhouse, Sheffield, in 2010

Photo: Andrew Milroy/Picture Sheffield

Sheffield