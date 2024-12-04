Sheffield scout group pioneers Christmas card delivery service in 1981, benefiting local charities and Sheffield Children's Hospital

The Post Office and Telecommunications Act of 1981 allowed registered charities to operate a Christmas card delivery service alongside the Royal Mail.

There was a specific timeframe for collection and delivery. Only Christmas cards could be delivered.

No enclosures were permitted, preventing its use for business purposes.The legislation was passed on November 1 and allowing a four-week collection period for the mail before to Christmas, most groups decided there was insufficient time to design and print a stamp and organise a delivery service.

Woodseats Venture Unit decided that a Christmas Card delivery service would be an excellent opportunity to raise funds for both them and other Scout troops, so acted very quickly, becoming the first organisation operate a Christmas Card Delivery Service.

First print (Left) and Second Print.

Initially the service area was Sheffield south and the city centre. However, the interest from other Scout troops enabled it to cover the whole of the city and Dronfield.

Logistics for collection, sorting and delivery of the cards were still being formulated and had to be completely revised to cope with a much larger service.

Peter Stevenson designed the stamps in the form of a” hedgehog” incorporating the initials of the Woodseats Venture Unit into the spines.

The next headache was how many stamps to order? There was no indication of how popular the service would be. People had to know about it being cheaper than the Royal Mail, and that meant publicity.

Fortunately, GT News, the citywide newsagents took the project on board and gave both space for publicity notices and post boxes in their shops. Other individuals and shops also provided these services.

The demand increased significantly requiring a second printing. The differences between the printings are easily identified as the second printing is a darker shade of brown and on a whiter paper than the first printing.

First day covers were created to meet the demand. The covers exist with stamps from both printings. Around 200 were produced.

There was also considerable confusion as mail intended for the Royal Mail was posted in the Scout Post boxes and vice versa. Peter Stevenson had daily meetings with the Royal Mail to exchange incorrectly posted cards.

The cards were delivered between the 19th and 23rd December.

Each troop received an amount for each stamp sold and card posted. After deducting these costs and the cost of printing the stamps and advertising leaflets, £390.00 was donated to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Further details of British, worldwide stamps and postal history may be found on the website of the Sheffield Philatelic Society at https://www.sheffieldps.org.uk which also contains details of meetings and membership of the Society.