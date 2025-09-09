My first year at Bracken Hill School, Sheffield, in 1998placeholder image
My first year at Bracken Hill School, Sheffield, in 1998

Sheffield retro:19 'turn back time' reception class photos from schools in the 1990s

By Jane Salt
Published 9th Sep 2025, 12:49 BST

As young children across Sheffield start school for the very first time, we have searched our archives to bring you these photographs of reception classes across the region in the 1990s

Bracken Hill, Lydgate Infants, Meersbrook Bank and Tinsley Infants are just some of the schools featured in our gallery.

Do you recognise anyone you know?

My first year at Norton Free C of E Primary School, Sheffield, on October 3, 1997

1. Norton

My first year at Norton Free C of E Primary School, Sheffield, on October 3, 1997 Photo: Sharron Bennett

Photo Sales
Miss Dalton and her first year class at Monteney Primary School, Sheffield, on September 19, 1997

2. Monteney

Miss Dalton and her first year class at Monteney Primary School, Sheffield, on September 19, 1997 Photo: Sharron Bennett

Photo Sales
Mrs Lindsay and Mrs Langley with their class at Bankwood Primary School on September 17, 1997

3. Bankwood

Mrs Lindsay and Mrs Langley with their class at Bankwood Primary School on September 17, 1997 Photo: Sharron Bennett

Photo Sales
Miss Adams and Mrs Smith with their class at Birley Spa Primary School on October 1, 1997

4. Birley Spa

Miss Adams and Mrs Smith with their class at Birley Spa Primary School on October 1, 1997 Photo: Sharron Bennett

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice