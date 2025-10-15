Killian Lomas, teacher at Malin Bridge School, Sheffield, who is taking part in a Superman Challenge, on October 12, 1999placeholder image
Killian Lomas, teacher at Malin Bridge School, Sheffield, who is taking part in a Superman Challenge, on October 12, 1999

Sheffield retro:19 throwback photos of favourite teachers from city schools in the 90s

By Jane Salt
Published 15th Oct 2025, 14:35 BST
These colourful photos from our archive take you on a trip down memory lane to look back at Sheffield teachers in the 1990s.

Primary and secondary school teachers and even a dance school teacher feature in our gallery.

Do you remember any of these popular teachers?

Deputy head teacher Joan Craven (right) and teacher Linda Hocking (left) from Halfway Infants School pictured shopping at Meadowhall on June 30, 1996

1. Teachers in disguise

Deputy head teacher Joan Craven (right) and teacher Linda Hocking (left) from Halfway Infants School pictured shopping at Meadowhall on June 30, 1996 Photo: Barry Richardson

Firth Park school teacher Anne Goodwin pictured with some of her pupils from Y7 who have nominated her for a top teacher award on April 21, 1999

2. Top teacher

Firth Park school teacher Anne Goodwin pictured with some of her pupils from Y7 who have nominated her for a top teacher award on April 21, 1999 Photo: Barry Richardson

Roy Yates, former head of Myers Grove School, Sheffield, on June 23, 1996

3. Myers Grove

Roy Yates, former head of Myers Grove School, Sheffield, on June 23, 1996 Photo: Stuart Hastings

Dance teacher June Gill photographed at her home and studio in Broomhill, Sheffield, on June 25, 1998

4. Dance teacher

Dance teacher June Gill photographed at her home and studio in Broomhill, Sheffield, on June 25, 1998 Photo: Paul Chappells

