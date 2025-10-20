These youngsters were the pride of their schools.
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?
1. Trophy winners
Head teacher John Leam with the Parkwood High School U16's Sheffield Football League winners with their trophy on May 15, 2001 Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff)
2. New kit
The Bents Green School football team in their new kit. Back row, left to right, Zack Wilkinson, Carl Mottershaw, Sam Eke, Chris Senior, Tom Stockton, Mathew Raper, Andy Hill, Dale Shelton and Jack Shillitto. At the front are Jason Clarke (captain) and Michael Edyvean (vice captain), on March 15. 2006 Photo: Roger Nadal
3. Penalty shoot out
Pictured at Oughtibridge Junior school, Naylor Road, where Sheffield United Football in the Community presented 50 footballs to pupils who raised £40 or more during a penalty shoot out. Seen are pupils, left to right, Bethany Sampson, Daniel Woolfall and Strachan Sampson, with Tony Currie, on December 13, 2002 Photo: Mike Waistell
4. New kit
The Park Hill Primary School football team pictured in their new kit donated by ex pupil Garry Wright (left). Pictured with him are captains, Blake Wright and Lavern Curate (both 10), on May 13, 2005 Photo: Roger Nadal