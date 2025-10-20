Pictured at Sheffield Club ground, Dronfield, where the Sheffield School's Clegg Shield football final was played between City School and Handsworth Grange. Seen is The City team on May 9, 2007placeholder image
Pictured at Sheffield Club ground, Dronfield, where the Sheffield School's Clegg Shield football final was played between City School and Handsworth Grange. Seen is The City team on May 9, 2007

Sheffield retro:18 photos of Sheffield school football teams in the 2000s including City School

By Jane Salt
Published 20th Oct 2025, 16:24 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 16:24 BST
These photos from our archive showcase young footballing talent in Sheffield schools during the noughties.

These youngsters were the pride of their schools.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

Head teacher John Leam with the Parkwood High School U16's Sheffield Football League winners with their trophy on May 15, 2001

1. Trophy winners

Head teacher John Leam with the Parkwood High School U16's Sheffield Football League winners with their trophy on May 15, 2001 Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff)

The Bents Green School football team in their new kit. Back row, left to right, Zack Wilkinson, Carl Mottershaw, Sam Eke, Chris Senior, Tom Stockton, Mathew Raper, Andy Hill, Dale Shelton and Jack Shillitto. At the front are Jason Clarke (captain) and Michael Edyvean (vice captain), on March 15. 2006

2. New kit

The Bents Green School football team in their new kit. Back row, left to right, Zack Wilkinson, Carl Mottershaw, Sam Eke, Chris Senior, Tom Stockton, Mathew Raper, Andy Hill, Dale Shelton and Jack Shillitto. At the front are Jason Clarke (captain) and Michael Edyvean (vice captain), on March 15. 2006 Photo: Roger Nadal

Pictured at Oughtibridge Junior school, Naylor Road, where Sheffield United Football in the Community presented 50 footballs to pupils who raised £40 or more during a penalty shoot out. Seen are pupils, left to right, Bethany Sampson, Daniel Woolfall and Strachan Sampson, with Tony Currie, on December 13, 2002

3. Penalty shoot out

Pictured at Oughtibridge Junior school, Naylor Road, where Sheffield United Football in the Community presented 50 footballs to pupils who raised £40 or more during a penalty shoot out. Seen are pupils, left to right, Bethany Sampson, Daniel Woolfall and Strachan Sampson, with Tony Currie, on December 13, 2002 Photo: Mike Waistell

The Park Hill Primary School football team pictured in their new kit donated by ex pupil Garry Wright (left). Pictured with him are captains, Blake Wright and Lavern Curate (both 10), on May 13, 2005

4. New kit

The Park Hill Primary School football team pictured in their new kit donated by ex pupil Garry Wright (left). Pictured with him are captains, Blake Wright and Lavern Curate (both 10), on May 13, 2005 Photo: Roger Nadal

