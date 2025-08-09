Can you spot yourself or anyone you recognise in these pictures from noughties?
Enjoy taking a step back in time!
1. Hush
Ben and Matt at Hush on April 2, 2004 Photo: Cher Permaul
2. Cavendish
At the Cavendish, left to right, Jennifer, Natalie and Shona, on February 23, 2004 Photo: Cher Permaul
3. City Hall
Kate, Karl and Roz at the Sheffield City Hall, Friday April 23, 2004 Photo: Cher Permaul
4. Coast
Harry Richards and Sophie Hall at Bar Coast on West Steet on March 1, 2003 Photo: Jon Enoch
