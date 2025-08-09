Tim, Nad, Tim and Paul at Hush on April 2, 2004placeholder image
Tim, Nad, Tim and Paul at Hush on April 2, 2004

Sheffield retro:18 fabulous photos of fantastic nights out in the city in the early 2000s

By Jane Salt
Published 9th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
These photos take you back more than 20 years to unforgettable nights out at clubs and bars in the city.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you recognise in these pictures from noughties?

Enjoy taking a step back in time!

Ben and Matt at Hush on April 2, 2004

1. Hush

Ben and Matt at Hush on April 2, 2004 Photo: Cher Permaul

Photo Sales
At the Cavendish, left to right, Jennifer, Natalie and Shona, on February 23, 2004

2. Cavendish

At the Cavendish, left to right, Jennifer, Natalie and Shona, on February 23, 2004 Photo: Cher Permaul

Photo Sales
Kate, Karl and Roz at the Sheffield City Hall, Friday April 23, 2004

3. City Hall

Kate, Karl and Roz at the Sheffield City Hall, Friday April 23, 2004 Photo: Cher Permaul

Photo Sales
Harry Richards and Sophie Hall at Bar Coast on West Steet on March 1, 2003

4. Coast

Harry Richards and Sophie Hall at Bar Coast on West Steet on March 1, 2003 Photo: Jon Enoch

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice