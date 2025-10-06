Ozzie Owl at the Sheffield Wednesday staff kids party at Hillsborough on December 20, 1998placeholder image
Ozzie Owl at the Sheffield Wednesday staff kids party at Hillsborough on December 20, 1998

Sheffield retro:17 old photos to make you smile of kids just having fun over the years

By Jane Salt
Published 6th Oct 2025, 07:38 BST
These old photos from our archives take a look back at Sheffield children having fun in the 90s and 2000s.

School photos, sports photos, charity events and more feature in our Retro gallery.

Do you recognise anyone you know?

The winners of the Youth Challenge Cup Final at the Hallam FC ground are Hyde Park Knights on April 9, 2006

1. Challenge Cup

The winners of the Youth Challenge Cup Final at the Hallam FC ground are Hyde Park Knights on April 9, 2006 Photo: Barry Richardson

Notre Dame 6th form pupils collecting for the NSPCC Apeal on November 6, 2001

2. Charity collection

Notre Dame 6th form pupils collecting for the NSPCC Apeal on November 6, 2001 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Kids at City School enjoying the show put on by singer Kelly Llorenna as part of a Star competition on December 12, 2002

3. Show time

Kids at City School enjoying the show put on by singer Kelly Llorenna as part of a Star competition on December 12, 2002 Photo: DEAN ATKINS

Shantha Rao from the Annapurna Dance Company with some of the children at Ellesmere Children's Centre as they enjoyed a multi cultural evening on September 3, 2004

4. Annapurna Dance Company

Shantha Rao from the Annapurna Dance Company with some of the children at Ellesmere Children's Centre as they enjoyed a multi cultural evening on September 3, 2004 Photo: Dean Atkins

