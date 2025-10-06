School photos, sports photos, charity events and more feature in our Retro gallery.
Do you recognise anyone you know?
1. Challenge Cup
The winners of the Youth Challenge Cup Final at the Hallam FC ground are Hyde Park Knights on April 9, 2006 Photo: Barry Richardson
2. Charity collection
Notre Dame 6th form pupils collecting for the NSPCC Apeal on November 6, 2001 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Show time
Kids at City School enjoying the show put on by singer Kelly Llorenna as part of a Star competition on December 12, 2002 Photo: DEAN ATKINS
4. Annapurna Dance Company
Shantha Rao from the Annapurna Dance Company with some of the children at Ellesmere Children's Centre as they enjoyed a multi cultural evening on September 3, 2004 Photo: Dean Atkins