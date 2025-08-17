Our pictures include street scenes, school days, old shops, hospital, lost churches and more.
1. Orange Bowl
Former footballer Neil Warnock outside his greengrocers shop, The Orange Bowl, on Nether Edge Road, Sheffield, on January 28, 1977 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Pub
A view of the Union Hotel, Nether Edge, Sheffield, on September 11, 1981 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Royal visit
The Duchess of Kent meets nursing staff Nether Edge hospital, Sheffield, after the official opening in 1969 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Cottages
Some of the ten cottages in Cherry Tree Common, Nether Edge, Sheffield, which have been threatened with demolition following a Ministry compulsory purchase order. A 259 signature petition for their preservation was referred to Sheffield Housing and Town Planning Committees on October 7, 1968 Photo: Julia Armstrong