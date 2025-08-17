Pat Needham, left and Josie Baxby working at the Becks Stores, Nether Edge Road, Sheffield, on March 4, 1976placeholder image
Pat Needham, left and Josie Baxby working at the Becks Stores, Nether Edge Road, Sheffield, on March 4, 1976

Sheffield retro:16 fascinating photos showing changing face of Nether Edge

By Jane Salt
Published 17th Aug 2025, 07:00 BST
Our gallery of photographs takes a look back at the changing face of the Sheffield district of Nether Edge over the years

Our pictures include street scenes, school days, old shops, hospital, lost churches and more.

Do you have memories of living or working in Nether Edge?

Former footballer Neil Warnock outside his greengrocers shop, The Orange Bowl, on Nether Edge Road, Sheffield, on January 28, 1977

1. Orange Bowl

Former footballer Neil Warnock outside his greengrocers shop, The Orange Bowl, on Nether Edge Road, Sheffield, on January 28, 1977 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A view of the Union Hotel, Nether Edge, Sheffield, on September 11, 1981

2. Pub

A view of the Union Hotel, Nether Edge, Sheffield, on September 11, 1981 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The Duchess of Kent meets nursing staff Nether Edge hospital, Sheffield, after the official opening in 1969

3. Royal visit

The Duchess of Kent meets nursing staff Nether Edge hospital, Sheffield, after the official opening in 1969 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Some of the ten cottages in Cherry Tree Common, Nether Edge, Sheffield, which have been threatened with demolition following a Ministry compulsory purchase order. A 259 signature petition for their preservation was referred to Sheffield Housing and Town Planning Committees on October 7, 1968

4. Cottages

Some of the ten cottages in Cherry Tree Common, Nether Edge, Sheffield, which have been threatened with demolition following a Ministry compulsory purchase order. A 259 signature petition for their preservation was referred to Sheffield Housing and Town Planning Committees on October 7, 1968 Photo: Julia Armstrong

