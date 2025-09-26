But city residents still have no shortage of memories of some great people running their locals.
We have looked back through the archives to dig out pictures of some of Sheffield’s popular pub landlords, landladies and some of their regulars from the early 2000s
How many of these pubs have you visited and do they bring back memories?
1. Wheelchair push
The start of a sponsored wheelchair push from the Industry Pub, Main Road, Darnall, Sheffield. Industry landlord Shaun Hope sports his best frock for the off with Dave Sparks seated in the chair on August 27, 2001. The push, in aid of the Sheffield Children's Hospital, is hoped to raise around £2,000 Photo: Andrew Partridge
2. No swearing!
Pictured at the Carlton Pub, Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, where landlord Bob Greenburg has turned the pub into a non swearing pub on August 14, 2004 Photo: Mike Waistell
3. Protest
Pictured outside the Normanton Springs Pub, on Normanton Springs Road, Sheffield, where locals are protesting about plans to close and demolish the pub. Seen are regulars who have formed an action group against the plans on October 21, 2003 Photo: Mike Waistell
4. Auction
Landlord Ken Hall (left) and 'auctioneer' Peter Cressley pictured at the Market Inn, High Green, Sheffield, with some of the items to be raffled off in aid of charity on January 27, 2004 Photo: Barry Richardson