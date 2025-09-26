Sheffield Retro:15 cheery pictures rekindle memories of some of Sheffield's favourite publicans from the early 2000s

By Jane Salt
Published 26th Sep 2025, 08:00 BST
Sheffield may have lost some of its pubs over the years

But city residents still have no shortage of memories of some great people running their locals.

We have looked back through the archives to dig out pictures of some of Sheffield’s popular pub landlords, landladies and some of their regulars from the early 2000s

How many of these pubs have you visited and do they bring back memories?

The start of a sponsored wheelchair push from the Industry Pub, Main Road, Darnall, Sheffield. Industry landlord Shaun Hope sports his best frock for the off with Dave Sparks seated in the chair on August 27, 2001. The push, in aid of the Sheffield Children's Hospital, is hoped to raise around £2,000

1. Wheelchair push

The start of a sponsored wheelchair push from the Industry Pub, Main Road, Darnall, Sheffield. Industry landlord Shaun Hope sports his best frock for the off with Dave Sparks seated in the chair on August 27, 2001. The push, in aid of the Sheffield Children's Hospital, is hoped to raise around £2,000 Photo: Andrew Partridge

Photo Sales
Pictured at the Carlton Pub, Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, where landlord Bob Greenburg has turned the pub into a non swearing pub on August 14, 2004

2. No swearing!

Pictured at the Carlton Pub, Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, where landlord Bob Greenburg has turned the pub into a non swearing pub on August 14, 2004 Photo: Mike Waistell

Photo Sales
Pictured outside the Normanton Springs Pub, on Normanton Springs Road, Sheffield, where locals are protesting about plans to close and demolish the pub. Seen are regulars who have formed an action group against the plans on October 21, 2003

3. Protest

Pictured outside the Normanton Springs Pub, on Normanton Springs Road, Sheffield, where locals are protesting about plans to close and demolish the pub. Seen are regulars who have formed an action group against the plans on October 21, 2003 Photo: Mike Waistell

Photo Sales
Landlord Ken Hall (left) and 'auctioneer' Peter Cressley pictured at the Market Inn, High Green, Sheffield, with some of the items to be raffled off in aid of charity on January 27, 2004

4. Auction

Landlord Ken Hall (left) and 'auctioneer' Peter Cressley pictured at the Market Inn, High Green, Sheffield, with some of the items to be raffled off in aid of charity on January 27, 2004 Photo: Barry Richardson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice