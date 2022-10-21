A simple way to remember is ‘Spring forward, fall back’ meaning the clocks go forward in Spring, and fall back in Autumn.

Autumn is for some the best part of the year, they say the weather is more manageable, if you consider our last summer, I would agree.

Many say they enjoy wrapping to go out in the cooler temperature?

A Christmas tree is lowered into place at The Hole In The Road.

It’s true as I get older I enjoy this early part of Autumn, the period when the trees change their colour from green to an array of reds, yellows, browns and oranges, before falling to the ground, covering it in a blanket of leaves.

When the clocks go back the change is dramatic for a while, you certainly appreciate daylight.

I feel I was lucky to grow up in the 70s, an age when we had numerous youth clubs to go to.

Ellesmere youth club on Buckenham Street, and Earl Marshall Youth Club were my go to clubs although I also went to Meynell Youth Club, and Longley Boys Club, I had plenty of choice.

Each club was different with different activities, and kids.

They all served their purpose in keeping us safe, and off the streets.

Ironically during the school holidays when we needed them the most they were closed, never understood that.

As I remember when we didn’t have clubs to go to we would have to find other ways to stay warm, and something to do.

When bus fares weren’t prohibitive,we would jump on a bus for 2p and travel to town, to while away the dark autumn and winter hours.

First port of call would be Castle Square or as it was known the ‘Hole in the Road’, or pronounced ‘Oyl Int Road’ by some locals, a popular meeting place for many.

With the popular fish tank the place most would choose to meet, how many romantic journeys and families started at that tank?

The ‘Hole in the Road’ was an interesting place with lots of people coming and going, day workers and people going out for an early drink heading to their destinations.

I’m sure it was a great place for people watching.

We would move on from there and head down to Pond Street, to see what was happening down there.

From there we might go and take a peek at Sheaf Valley Baths to see what was happening there.

Another place I liked to go would be the Central Library. This was a massive place to wonder, and keep warm.

I would go and visit the Graves Gallery on the top floor which always had interesting exhibits – one of Sheffield’s hidden gems.