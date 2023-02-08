News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield retro: Timeless photos show how children used to play in the city during 1960s

In a world before video games, social media and streaming services, youngsters often had to make their own entertainment.

By Robert Cumber
4 minutes ago

But as these fascinating retro photos of children playing across Sheffield during the 60s show, they never found it hard to amuse themselves in an era when the whole city was their playground. All the images featured in this retro photo gallery were captured by James Leslie Frederick Kellie, who chronicled life in Sheffield during what was a very different era. They are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1. Kickabout

Youngsters playing football on a terraced street in Attercliffe, Sheffield, during the 1960s

Photo: James Leslie Frederick Kellie/Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales

2. 'Upside down houses'

Children playing on Pye Bank Close in Pitsmoor, Sheffield, during the 1960s. The maisonettes there were known locally as the 'upside down houses' because the bedrooms were downstairs and the living areas were upstairs

Photo: James Leslie Frederick Kellie/Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales

3. Over the wall

A child playing in an unidentified location within Sheffield, possibly Neepsend, during the early 1960s

Photo: James Leslie Frederick Kellie/Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales

4. Dancing

Youngsters dancing outside Sheffield's Park Hill flats during the early 60s

Photo: James Leslie Frederick Kellie/Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Sheffield