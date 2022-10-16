The Roxy Disco was legendary back in the 80s and 90s and was once one of the largest nightclubs in Europe.

Built in 1968, the building was part of a huge complex sitting on Arundel Gate and Pond Street which also encompassed the Top Rank Suite and cinema, with the club attracting acts from all over the world.

The club was laid out over two floors with a large stage on the ground floor.

The Roxy reunion night will feature smash hits from the 80s and 90s

It was visited by Pete Waterman and Michaela Strachan for their popular show Hitman and Her in the 80s and 90s – shining a light on clubbing in the Steel City.

Many of a certain age will have memories of the iconic club run by Barry Noble. Many will remember queuing up on the ramp, then up the steps to get into the huge club.

The venue dominated the city’s nightlife scene in the 80s and 90s but it eventually closed and now The 02 Academy operates from the original Roxy building.

With a capacity in excess of 2,000 and one of the most awe-inspiring light shows in the country – few venues attracted more revellers than Sheffield’s sprawling Roxy.

The ‘Is That Alright Fyuzs’ catchphrase of Noble became synonymous with nightlife of the era. His Roxy ads were everywhere it seemed

Roxy reunion nights have proven popular there since the club’s closure, with a Christmas party planned there on Saturday, December 10.

Smash hits from the famous Roxy era will be played, with Dean Brissett – better known as the Dean of Disco who amassed a legion of followers at his regular retro nights in the 1990s and 2000s – is set to spin the discs alongside radio DJ Becky Measures.

Dean said: “It’s going to be fantastic to return for the Roxy. I entertained tens of thousands of people over the years at the likes of Flares on West Street and Carver Street and, before that, Stardust at the NMB. But nothing tops the Roxy at the 02 Academy!”

The event is also set to raise hundreds for the region’s most needy kids through its support of Hallam FM’s Cash For Kids and their Mission Christmas.

Tickets are £10 in advance. The events last from 9pm until late.

Tickets can be purchased from: bit.ly/Roxy80s90sSmashHitsParty

